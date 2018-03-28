Granite Shoals man accused by fourth girl in child sex abuse investigation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET COUNTY — A fourth alleged child victim has come forward to accuse a Granite Shoals man of sexual abuse, according to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office report.

Bryant Edward Dulin, 45, turned himself into authorities March 27. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.

Dulin was released the same day after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

According to the BCSO, the latest accusation involves a female who was under the age of 14 at the time, which was on or before May 31, 2016. The girl made an outcry in late 2017 and told investigators the suspect had engaged in sex with her at a now-closed business in Burnet County. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued March 16 for Dulin by Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead.

“There’s actually three (alleged) victims from before,” BCSO Capt. Tom Dillard said. “This is actually an outgrowth of that investigation.

“This is a different victim yet again,” he added.

Allegations in the previous cases involve juvenile females who told investigators the suspect engaged in inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature with them.

When Dulin was initially arrested and charged in December 2016, he proclaimed his “innocence” and criticized the investigation process.

In subsequent court proceedings, Dulin faced indictments on a string of charges from the accusers, including continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child.

