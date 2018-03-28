Burnet County Jail bookings for March 20-27, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 20-27, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

William Coley Bell, 19, of Bertram was arrested March 20 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Meghan Elise Bray, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested March 20 by BCSO on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief, and theft of property and for failure to appear-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Murrell Edwards Brooks Jr., 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 20 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Frankie Lee Felan, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 20 by BCSO on a parole violation and for motion to adjudicate guilt-hindering secured creditors. He was released March 23 to an outside agency.

Kaitlyn Donna Hopper, 26, of Blanco was arrested March 20 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and for motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Hugo Danniele Lopez-Emrich, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested March 20 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug and for motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jeffrey Matthew Nickels, 37, of Austin was arrested March 20 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Harold Dean Stockwell, 37, of Burnet was arrested March 20 by BCSO on a charge of harassment. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Meghan Elise Bray, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested March 21 by BCSO for capias pro fine-dog at large, capias pro fine-animal-no vaccination, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, and capias pro fine-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Roland Diaz, 39, of San Antonio was arrested March 21 by BCSO for SRA-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Trey Anthony Elderkin, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested March 21 by GSPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Dewayne Scott Kitz, 47, of Burnet was arrested March 21 by the Burnet County Precinct 1 constable (CONST1) on a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Alejandra Denise Ramirez, 32, of Bertram was arrested March 21 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. She was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Roger Lewis Reeves Jr., 31, of Pflugerville was arrested March 21 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Leon Justin Walker, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 21 by BCSO on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled-reckless bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Hunter Price Webb, 25, of Bertram was arrested March 21 by BCSO for surety surrender-driving while intoxicated and surety surrender-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Ty Anderson, 27, of Spicewood was arrested March 22 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lupe Refugia Beltran, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested March 22 by BCSO for motion to revoke parole-attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Raymon James Brondo, 24, of Burnet was arrested March 22 by BCSO for a commitment-robbery. He was released March 25 with credit for time served.

Darlene Angel Garcia, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of assault of a family/household member and injury to child/elderly/disabled-criminal negligence and for violation of conditions of bond. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Nina Hernandez, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 22 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Taylor Higgins, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested March 22 by BCSO on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Nickolous Linzey, 56, of Copperas Cove was arrested March 22 by BCSO on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Glen Ray Mason, 29, of Burnet was arrested March 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Jerry David Pafford, 63, of Bertram was arrested March 22 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Dillon Wade Vance, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 22 by MFPD on charges of animal at large, registration of animals, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

William Henry Bodley, 28, of Austin was arrested March 23 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Smith Haese, 68, of Schertz was arrested March 23 by BCSO on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled-criminal negligence. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Jerry David Pafford, 63, of Bertram was arrested March 23 for bond revocation-assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Julia Cloy, 51, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Simon Gauna, 48, of Liberty Hill was arrested March 24 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Chase Julian Laredo, 33, of Lewisville was arrested March 24 by BTPD on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jeremy Don Murphy, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 24 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is suspended, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Bradley Edward Ritchie, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested March 24 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Orion Clark, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 25 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 25 by MFPD on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, and reckless damage/destruction. No bond or release information was available.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 25 by BCSO on charges of evading arrest/detention and possession of marijuana and for capias pro fine-driving while license is suspended, capias pro fine-failure to appear/bail jumping, and failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Linda Marie Nuncio, 41, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by BPD on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired inspection certificate, and expired driver’s license and for failure to appear. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Jamie Lyn Rodgers, 42, of Highland Haven was arrested March 25 by BCSO on a charge of assault by contact. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sara Ann Steinbomer, 25, of Bertram was arrested March 25 by BCSO on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. She was released the following day on person recognizance.

Servando Medrano Tavarez, 45, of Georgetown was arrested March 25 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

April Joyce Kozelka, 37, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jacob Trevor Morgan, 30, of Brady was arrested March 26 by BCSO on charges of safety seat system-child passenger and failure to drive in a single lane. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Dale Parks, 21, of Bertram was arrested March 26 by DPS on charges of failure to control speed and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Matthew Clay Taylor, 58, of Kingsland was arrested March 26 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Bryce Matthew Beltran, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 27 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lane Hancock, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 27 by HBPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Brian Christopher Torrez, 34, of Spicewood was arrested March 27 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Clemente Vidales, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 27 by GSPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.