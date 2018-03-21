Two vehicle pursuits in 48 hours land suspects in Burnet County Jail

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Two suspects remained in the Burnet County Jail on March 21 following vehicle pursuits that spanned three cities in two days, according to police reports.

Dustin Taylor Parks Jr., 36 , of Granite Shoals faces a number of charges including evading arrest, reckless driving and driving with an invalid license. His surety bonds total $21,500.

The incident involving Parks occurred just before 8 p.m. March 17 when a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Parks’ vehicle.

The report stated that Parks was driving a 2003 Pontiac on U.S. 281 when he refused to pull over for the trooper just north of Marble Falls.

After an alert by dispatch, Marble Falls police officers placed road spikes in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive, where the device deflated the tires of the suspect’s vehicle.

“The vehicle, now with two punctured tires, continued to flee westbound on FM 1431 into Granite Shoals where the driver . . .jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot,” a Marble Falls Police Department press release stated. “Officers apprehended him as he attempted to enter his house.”

In a second incident March 18 just after 10 p.m., a Marble Falls Police Department officer attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation when the “vehicle failed to yield resulting in a vehicle pursuit that concluded in the city of Burnet.”

Melissa Rose Glick, 35, of Austin was eventually taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and marijuana possession.

She remains in jail on surety bonds totaling $2,500.

editor@thepicayune.com