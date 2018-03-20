Llano County Jail bookings for March 13-19, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 13-19, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kacee Davis, 24, of Sweetwater was arrested March 13 for motion to revoke parole-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Stephen Field, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Geiselbrecht, 19, of Gatesville was arrested March 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Travis Roy Ellis Goodson, 35, of Kingsland was arrested March 18 on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffrey Michael Hurndon, 58, of Tow was arrested March 14 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Alfred Jackson, 51, of Grove, Oklahoma, was arrested March 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Kirby Carlos Paugh, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 18 on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Michelle Christine Pearce, 35, of Kingsland was arrested March 18 on a charge of theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Ashley Nichole Peveto, 30, of Llano was arrested March 13 on a charge of displaying a fictitious license plate. No bond or release information was available.

James Darel Risley, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 16 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Robert Wesley Stuever, 45, of Llano was arrested March 13 on a charge of disturbing the public peace. He was released the following day with credit for time served.