Burnet County Jail bookings for March 14-19, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 14-19, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Juventino Cervantes Jr., 43, of Burnet was arrested March 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released March 19 on personal recognizance.

Chad Michael Chesnut, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Manuel Gutierrez Jr., 63, of Burnet was arrested March 14 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Dwight Allen Morrison, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 14 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Lindsey Wayne Penny, 63, of Kingsland was arrested March 14 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released March 16 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Donnie Rae Schmaltz, 32, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, was arrested March 14 by BCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released March 19 to an outside agency.

David Wayne Atkison, 50, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance and surety surrender-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Scott Dodd, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BPD on a charge of stalking. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Telsa Rae Harryman, 28, of Austin was arrested March 15 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of firearms, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Hunter Lee Higgins, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 15 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Brett Alan Marrow, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested March 15 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. No bond or release information was available.

Michael McCulley, 18, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of marijuana and surety surrender-possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information was available.

Fernando Danny Napolez, 26, of Llano was arrested March 15 by LCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Rick Lee Paul, 39, of Spicewood was arrested March 15 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Diane Prager, 68, of Council Grove, Kansas, was arrested March 15 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Edward Nesbit Shaw, 60, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Shane Nolan Taylor, 38, of Gatesville was arrested March 15 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Dell Atkinson, 63, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 16 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, 22, of Burnet was arrested March 16 by BCSO on a charge of assault/physical contract/threat. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Michael Burns, 25, of Bertram was arrested March 16 by BCSO for motion to revoke-robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Campuzano, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 16 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. He was released March 19 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Eric Swayne Daigle, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 16 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Christopher S. Humphries, 36, of Kingsland was arrested March 16 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, and driving while license is invalid. He was released March 19 after posting a $5,500 bond.

Leonel Mendez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 16 by MFPD on charges of no driver’s license, expired registration, and failure to maintain financial responsibility, and for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the same day after posting a $750 bond.

Greigary Wayne Mosley, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 16 by CSPD on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Erick Javier Ybarra, 18, of Burnet was arrested March 16 by BCSO on charges of sexual assault of a child and for motion to revoke parole-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Harlie Desirae Conely, 24, of Kingsland was arrested March 17 by BPD for surety surrender-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Tiffany House, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 17 by BPD for surety surrender-possession of marijuana and surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 31, of Kingsland was arrested March 17 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Vernon Parker, 55, of San Antonio was arrested March 17 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a charge of boating while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dustin Taylor Parks Jr., 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, reckless driving, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Nicholas Derriond Phillips, 35, of Livingston was arrested March 17 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Carlos Santamaria, 37, of Burnet was arrested March 17 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Louis Vega, 39, of Burnet was arrested March 17 by BCSO for failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order and failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Adnel Barroso Camejo, 32, of Austin was arrested March 18 by BCSO on an immigration detainer and for failure to appear-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Megan Garcia, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by MFPD on charges of fraud-destroy/removal/concealment and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Melissa Rose Glick, 35, of Austin was arrested March 18 by MFPD on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Mitchell Morris Glimp, 24, of Burnet was arrested March 18 by DPS on a charge of false drug test-falsification device. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jerald Lee Lindt, 38, of Kingsland was arrested March 18 by BCSO on a charge of speeding. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Lucero Omani Perez, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by MFPD on charges of fraud-destroy/removal/concealment and theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Raul Saucedo-Zavala, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

George Workman Scott, 81, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 18 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Alexander Austin Amos, 26, of Burnet was arrested March 19 by BCSO on a charge of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Jarrett Eathan Brice, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 19 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Anthony Clark, 24, of Seguin was arrested March 19 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Erebia Felix, 31, was arrested March 19 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Victoria Leigh Gommel, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 19 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Charles William Martin II, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested March 19 by MFPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Cameron Michael McCown, 22, of Georgetown was arrested March 19 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lauren Elizabeth Nielsen, 30, of San Antonio was arrested March 19 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Colby John Rogers, 17, of Bertram was arrested March 19 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 29, of San Antonio was arrested March 19 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.