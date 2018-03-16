Suspect sought in five vehicle burglaries in one night in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Police need the public’s help in finding a man caught on surveillance video burglarizing at least five vehicles in a neighborhood southeast of the heart of the city.

The incidents happened overnight from March 14 to March 15 in and around Sixth Street, adjacent to U.S. 281.

“It varied, but most of the burglaries occurred in that area. I have found five reports so far,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. Trisha Ratliff said. “We may receive more reports once the incidents are made public.”

The thief stole “everything from fishing poles to sunglasses to wallets and keys,” she said.

“Every vehicle which was burglarized, the doors were left unlocked and valuables were visible through the windows,” Ratliff said. “Basically, (the suspect was) just walking around and pulling on doors.”

In the course of their investigation, authorities obtained nighttime surveillance video of the crime in progress.

The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a baseball cap, shorts, and tennis shoes.

Investigators are trying to locate a “person of interest” but welcome potential leads from the public.

“If they recognize the photo, they can contact the police department and ask for the criminal investigations division,” Ratliff said.

Police added residents should avoid becoming easy targets.

“People should be mindful of locking their doors and taking their valuables inside. Park in a well-lit area, (and) just be cautious,” Ratliff said. “We’re asking people to be diligent about protecting themselves. (Criminals) look for easy targets.”

To offer tips or information about a possible suspect, call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

