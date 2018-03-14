Llano County Jail bookings for the period of March 6-12, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 6-12, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bryant L. Beeler, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 11 on liquor and public peace violations. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Geren Don Bryant, 28, of Kingsland was arrested March 6 for motion to revoke parole-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rene Espinoza Jr., 25, of Austin was arrested March 6 for motion to revoke parole-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Telsa Rae Harryman, 28, of Austin was arrested March 7 on charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Cheyenne Hastie, 24, of Cedar Park was arrested March 6 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Baylor Kole Jordan, 21, of Llano was arrested March 11 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Kohanek, 33, of Kingsland was arrested March 11 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Shane Marshall, 24, of Kingsland was arrested March 6 on a liquor violation and for motion to revoke parole-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Wayne Martinez, 42, of Kingsland was arrested March 8 on charges of assault of a family/household member, unlawful restraint-exposure to serious bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Paul McDonald, 32, of Austin was arrested March 9 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Crystal Kaye Ramirez, 38, of Llano was arrested March 11 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Alaina Deanne Schoettlin, 37, of Ellinger was arrested March 11 on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Price Dean Taylor, 37, of Pontontoc was arrested March 6 for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Donna Gwen Torres, 34, of Evant was arrested March 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Tana Virdell Watson, 39, of Llano was arrested March 7 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Michael Eugene Wells, 62, of Kingsland was arrested March 6 for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.