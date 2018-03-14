Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of March 7-13, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 7-13, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fernando Alberto Aguirre, 47, of Richmond was arrested March 7 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released March 10 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Justin Lac Christon, 26, of New Braunfels was arrested March 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Shalonda Denise Crawford, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 7 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for SRA-credit/debit card abuse and on charges of theft of property by check. She was released March 9 after posting a $28,000 bond.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 7 by BCSO for bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Stacy Rae Poteet, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested March 7 by MFPD on a charge of expired registration and for failure to appear. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

James Floyd Russell, 36, of Bertram was arrested March 7 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of marijuana and for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Cory Tyler Tipton, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested March 7 by BCSO for motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Nicholas Basquez, 22, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BCSO for a commitment-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Rita Fay Cantrell, 56, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 8 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Matthew William Cole, 37, of Manor was arrested March 8 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Cody James Howard, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 8 by BCSO for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $60,000 bond.

Vicki Darlene Kinsey, 46, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Emily Noel Lindsey, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested March 8 by BCSO on a charge of hindering apprehension/prosecution. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Randall Douglas Remer II, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 8 by MFPD on a charge of making a false report to a police officer. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jeremy P. Snyder, 36, of Tow was arrested March 8 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Melonie Grace Waggoner, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 8 by GSPD on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

John Noah Williams, 24, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BPD on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested March 9 by BCSO for surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

John Albert Cammack, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 9 by BCSO for SRA-forgery of government/national government instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Jade Elizabeth Chisum, 37, of Georgetown was arrested March 9 by BCSO on a charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle and for motion to adjudicate-driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Brandon Michael Jacque, 24, of Bertram was arrested March 9 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Terrance Mauldin, 32, of Georgetown was arrested March 9 by BCSO for SRA-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Michael McCulley, 18, of Burnet was arrested March 9 by BCSO on a charge of resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Lynn Triana, 39, of Amarillo was arrested March 9 by BCSO on a charge of attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Lee Calvert, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Amanda Martin, 21, of Dale was arrested March 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Justin Ryan Pond, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by DPS on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Russell Neal Rogers, 48, of Rising Star was arrested March 10 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

George Thomas Schilling, 28, of Ingram was arrested March 10 by BCSO on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Carol Cortez Alvarez, 59, of Blanco was arrested March 11 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Eric Justin Robinson, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 11 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of speeding. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Bradley Thomas Wright, 36, of Bertram was arrested March 11 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Bianca Billiot, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested March 12 by BCSO on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Tatyana Daysia Carter, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 12 by GSPD on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $21,500 bond.

Alexis Goff, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 12 by GSPD on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Travis Brandon McCall, 27, of Somerville was arrested March 12 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and open container-driver. No bond or release information was available.

Cameron Michael McCown, 22, of Georgetown was arrested March 12 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Kelli Lynn Melson, 51, of Spicewood was arrested March 12 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Ronald Bernard Smith, 30, of Joshua was arrested March 12 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dayton Cain Spradling, 21, of Austin was arrested March 12 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Marina Pilar Tonche, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 12 by GSPD on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $21,500 bond.

Thomas Jake Birdwell, 30, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 13 by BCSO on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

David Allen Brobeck, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 13 by BCSO for capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates and capias pro fine-no motorcycle endorsement. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Jesus Contreras-Putney, 47, of New Braunfels was arrested March 13 by BCSO on a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Moses Garcia Jr., 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 13 by MFPD on charges of failure to identify and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Marissa Diane Herrera, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 13 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Carl Wayne Scott, 43, of Burnet was arrested March 13 by BCSO for motion to revoke parole-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Ignacio Urbina Silvas III, 25, of Burnet was arrested March 13 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Dayton Cain Spradling, 21, of Austin was arrested March 13 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Robert Stueckroth, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested March 13 by BCSO on a charge of assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.