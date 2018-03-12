Rental truck slams into gravel hauler on Texas 71 in Spicewood

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A rental truck loaded with medical supplies crashed into the back of a gravel hauler just before 8:30 a.m. March 12 east of the Vulcan Materials asphalt plant on Texas 71 in Spicewood. Courtesy photo

SPICEWOOD — A rental truck driver was transported by ambulance to the emergency room March 12 with non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler exiting an asphalt plant on Texas 71, officials said.

The accident happened at about 8:20 a.m. in the 5500 block of the highway, just east of the Vulcan Materials Co. entryway.

An 18-wheeler loaded with gravel had exited the plant grounds and headed east on Texas 71 as an eastbound Idealease Trucking and Rental vehicle approached.

As the gravel hauler began to pick up speed, the rental truck driver collided with the back of the 18-wheeler.

The rental truck was reportedly loaded with medical supplies.

Marble Falls Area EMS transported the rental truck driver to an area hospital.

As crews cleared the scene, eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

Westbound lanes remained opened.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

One Response to “Rental truck slams into gravel hauler on Texas 71 in Spicewood”

  1. joe h says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    I knew this would happen! I travel this highway everyday and About once a month I have to call either Vulcan, the asphalt plant or the Tex Mix ready-mix plant to complain about their drivers pulling out too soon onto the highway, I hope they learn from this!

