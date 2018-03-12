13-year-old boy recovering after being hit by car on 281 in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A Leander boy suffered broken bones and remains in critical but stable condition as of March 12 after being struck by a car while he was attempting to cross U.S. 281 in front of the Sonic Drive-In, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The incident happened at 8:13 p.m. March 9 in the 1400 block of the highway.

Michael Maldonado, 13, was with another teen and that child’s parent when the trio, who were traveling south, parked their vehicle, which was pulling another vehicle, on the shoulder across the highway from Sonic, according to the report.

“They wanted to eat in Sonic, so they parked in the widened area of the roadway at the Carquest, across the highway from Sonic,” Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “They ran across the highway and ate, after they ate, they’re running back across to their vehicle.

“The two people with the boy stopped in the center turn-lane,” he added. “The boy kept running.”

A southbound 2004 Toyota Prius, driven by 20-year-old Paisley Wendel of Ingram, struck Maldonado.

“The driver immediately stopped as did other witnesses and immediately rendered aid to the young boy,” Hanson said.

The speed limit on that portion of 281 is 40 mph. There are no crosswalks or intersections at the location where the incident occurred.

Crews closed the roadway for about an hour and a half for an investigation and to clear the way for an emergency helicopter landing.

Maldonado was airlifted by Air Evac Lifeteam to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin.

“He’s in critical but stable condition,” Hanson said. “(He suffered) broken bones but no head injury and is expected to make a full recovery.”

