Llano County Jail bookings for Feb. 27-March 5, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Feb. 27-March 5, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Candice Marie Amburgey, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested March 3 on charges of assault causing bodily injury/family violence and a terroristic threat of family/household. No bond or release information was available.

Shadi Mohammed Aref, 30, of Nederland was arrested Feb. 28 on a charge of theft of property and for motion to revoke parole-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Austin Barnes, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 2 on a charge of assault against elderly/disabled individual. He was released March 2 after posting a $3,000 bond.

David Allen Bartel, 46, of Twin Isles was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of evading arrest/detention and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kristina Baze, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 2 on a charge of theft of service. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

James Stephen Chapman, 37, of Kingsland was arrested March 1 on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for violation of a promise to appear. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 39, of Llano was arrested Feb. 27 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Darrell Ray Foster, 55, of Burnet was arrested March 1 on a warrant. No bond or release information was available.

James Glen Gantt, 47, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested March 4 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Tucker James Gatlin, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 4 on charges of speeding and no liability insurance and for failure to appear-obstruction of a highway passageway. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond and paying fines.

Matthew Grant Harden, 32, of Llano was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of official oppression. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Lane Anthony Hemphill, 21, of Llano was arrested March 2 on charges of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Roxanne Jean Latronica, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, expired driver’s license, failure to report a change of address/name, and unsafe speed and for violation of a promise to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Durward Mahon, 50, of Pflugerville was arrested March 2 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Kaylee Rochelle Morris, 26, of Bedford was arrested Feb. 28 on a charge of hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon. No bond or release information was available.

Noah Jarredlee Najar, 39, of Llano was arrested March 4 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Aaron Reed Penny, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28 for motion to revoke parole-theft of material. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Shane Ratliff, 43, of Llano was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of tampering with government record and official oppression. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Cody Joe Reid, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Robles, 25, of Llano was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, sex offender’s duty to register, evading arrest/detention, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Lee Simons Jr., 55, of Tow was arrested Feb. 27 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Letisha Louise Taylor, 57, of Port Aransas was arrested March 1 on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Ray Tillery Sr., 45, of Kingsland was arrested March 4 on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Cynthia Tolar-Burgess, 61, of Kingsland was arrested March 3 on a health and safety violation. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

James Williams, 26, of Cedar Creek was arrested March 4 on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 4 on charges of driving while license is invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Paula D. Wright, 68, of Kingsland was arrested March 4 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kari Lynn Wutzke, 31, of Temple was arrested Feb. 27 for alias capias-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.