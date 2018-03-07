Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 28-March 6, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 28-March 6, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Louis Ray Bostick, 45, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Zachary Lee Heuss, 33, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for insufficient bond-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Mikklo Isaac Martinez, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for capias pro fine-assault by contact-family violence and capias pro fine-failure to appear. He was released March 5 with credit for time served.

Michael Dale McCulley, 18, of Copperas Cove was arrested Feb. 28 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Lysandra New, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 28 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Juan Olivarez-Estrada, 39, of Arlington was arrested Feb. 28 by BCSO for online solicitation of a minor-sexual conduct. No bond or release information was available.

Dayne Steven Perry, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 28 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear. He was released March 4 on personal recognizance.

Christopher Chansler Smith, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Robert Shawn Taylor, 46, of Harker Heights was arrested Feb. 28 by BCSO for online solicitation of a minor/distribution of sexually explicit material. No bond or release information was available.

Brent Clifton Barnard, 50, of Burnet was arrested March 1 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of driving while license is invalid and authorizing or permitting an unlicensed person to drive. He was released March 4 after posting a $2,000 bond.

Colton Ray Grumbles, 22, of Liberty Hill was arrested March 1 by DPS for a violation of an occupational driver’s license. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Tiffany House, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 1 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Peeples, 50, of Kingsland was arrested March 1 by BCSO for SRA-sexual assault. No bond or release information was available.

Travis Lee Wickson, 39, of Lago Vista was arrested March 1 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Michelle Jacobs, 32, of Llano was arrested March 2 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for failure to appear-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Nickolous Linzey, 56, of Copperas Cove was arrested March 2 by BCSO on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and manslaughter. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Chris Severson, 44, of Kingsland was arrested March 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of a promise to appear, displaying expired license plates, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel Laurence Sledge, 30, of Spicewood was arrested March 2 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Timothy Dewayne Alexander, 67, of Burnet was arrested March 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of assault-bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Enrique de la Rosa, 36, of Morton was arrested March 3 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to yield the right of way and failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jim Sterling Decker, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 3 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. He was released the same day after posting a $19,000 bond.

Lorraine Anna Flores, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released March 5 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Shehab Masood, 54, of San Antonio was arrested March 3 by DPS on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Justin Lee Murphy, 39, of Bertram was arrested March 3 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Eugene Wells, 62, of Kingsland was arrested March 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. He was released March 6 to an outside agency.

Reynaldo Tomas Lacer, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 4 by MFPD on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/or transport, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Lee Palmer, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested March 4 by DPS on a charge of public intoxication. He was released March 6 on personal recognizance.

Cecalee Nicole Barnard, 20, of Cedar Creek was arrested March 5 by BCSO on insufficient bond-organized retail theft and insufficient bond-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

John Paul Day, 39, of Leander was arrested March 5 by GSPD on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while license is invalid and for capias pro fine-public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua David Day, 39, was arrested March 5 by GSPD for bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Nicholas Allan Martin, 29, of Kingsland was arrested March 5 by BCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and for violation of bond/protective order. He was released the following day after posting a $32,500 bond.

Ricky Miguel Vasquez, 32, of Dallas was arrested March 5 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jennifer Lyn Gahagan, 42, of Kingsland was arrested March 6 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of hindering apprehension/prosecution. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Allen Volz, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 6 by BCSO on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property. He was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.