Fuel tanker rollover closes Texas 29 near Bertram

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — Emergency crews have closed down Texas 29 just east of Bertram due to a fuel tanker truck rollover, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and emergency crews responded to a report of the accident at about 4 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 2900 block of Texas 29 in the Burnet-Williamson county line area. Reports put the accident near the Flying B Ranch Road intersection.

At 7:55 a.m., the BCSO posted that Texas 29 in the area of the accident would be “closed indefinitely,” but, the sheriff’s office added, detours have been set up to take motorists onto nearby county roads.

Motorists should expect the highway in the vicinity to be closed for several hours.

editor@thepicayune.com