Texas Rangers investigating death of Llano County Jail inmate

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LLANO — Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a Llano woman arrested Christmas Eve on a public intoxication charge who later died in an Austin hospital after suffering a “medical incident” while in custody at the Llano County Jail, officials said.

A Llano County Sheriff’s Office official reported that Cindy Lou Yonker, 56, was pronounced dead Jan. 2 at Dell Seton University Medical Center at the University of Texas.

Hospital officials confirmed that Yonker was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. that day by Dr. Justin Cegielski.

Details leading up to Yonker’s death showed that she and a 61-year-old Llano man were arrested Dec. 24 following a disturbance call in the Lowe’s grocery store parking lot, 102 W. Young in Llano, according to the Llano Police Department.

The officer charged the couple with public intoxication, and they were booked into the Llano County Jail, according to jail documents.

On Dec. 25, an emergency medical crew responded to the Llano County Jail and transported Yonker to the Austin hospital.

“She was in good care. She had a medical incident at (the) booking (area of the jail),” Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn said. “EMS was called, and she was transported to the hospital from there.”

To determine the cause of death, investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and a toxicology report.

Jail records show that Yonker was released from the Llano County Jail on the day she was taken to the hospital, and her case was dismissed.

“She was released because of her medical condition,” Llano County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Neff said.

Officials said the coroner’s reports could take several weeks.

