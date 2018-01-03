Llano County Jail bookings for Dec. 25-Jan. 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 25, 2017-Jan. 1, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Ann Akin, 26, was arrested Dec. 29 on a commitment order. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Ray Callarman, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 29 on a traffic offense and a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Ashley Click, 33, of Llano was arrested Jan. 1 on a commitment order. No bond or release information was available.

Taylor Leigh Freitag, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Ryan Knoche, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Miller, 27, of Brady was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Mariah Rhodes, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Nahum Robledo-Orozco, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and driver’s license/false identification. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Murray Rowe, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, and assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Robert Rowe, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 1 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Zamadics of Austin was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.