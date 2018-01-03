Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 28-Jan. 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 2, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stephen Jay Barbre, 59, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Keith Alan Casella, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO on a bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Travis Brandon McCall, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Lee Smith, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO on a bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Garret Taylor, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Elise Nicole Wehbe, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Linda Edwards Wheat, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the following day after posting a $12,000 bond.

Raymond Edward Boggess, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29 by DPS on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Taylor Leigh Freitag, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 29 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Maximo Garcia Jr., 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO on a sex offender’s duty to register-life. He was released Jan. 2 after posting a $6,500 bond.

Jennifer Owen Johnson, 27, of Brady was arrested Dec. 29 by LCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and by BCSO on a charge of speeding. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Eduardo Ortiz Leiva, 25, was arrested Dec. 29 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and by BCSO on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jacy Christine Overstreet, 26, of Llano was arrested Dec. 29 by LCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She was released Jan. 2 after posting a $100,000 bond.

Christopher Aaron Reaves, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

James Earl Alexander Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Raymond Edward Boggess, 30, of Abilene was arrested Dec. 30 by DPS on a charge of failure to display driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

J. Felix Flores, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 30 by DPS for failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Flores-Suarez, 39, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jose Maximo Garcia Jr., 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO on a charge of criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Christian Michael Ogden, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by BPD on a charge of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day on personal recognizanced.

Luis Campuzano, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 31 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Lauren Ashley Eckles, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Delfino Dale Lopez, 32, of Austin was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Nathan Donald Orman, 40, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31 by BPD on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Paul Brian Crawford, 31, of Austin was arrested Jan. 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of speeding. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Toby James Floyd, 33, of Llano was arrested Jan. 1 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on charges of ride not secured by safety belt-driver and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Charles Ivan Foster, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 1 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Taylor Leigh Freitag, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 2 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Andrew Olson, 42, of Midland was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO for failure to appear-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Reyes Uriel Trujillo, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 2 by MFPD on charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.