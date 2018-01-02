Quick-acting Horseshoe Bay Yacht Club staff douse blaze in heating unit

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Quick thinking and acting on the part of Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club staff might have averted a serious situation after they discovered a fire Jan. 2 in the facility’s heating unit.

The fire was reported at 9:38 a.m. at the club, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.

No members or visitors were reportedly inside the Yacht Club; however, officials temporarily evacuated personnel in the kitchen area, Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue Chief Joe Morris said.

“There was light smoke and a smell,” he said.

The fire erupted within the heating unit, located in a “basement-type” area in the facility.

“Nobody was hurt, and damage was confined to the sublevel-floor heating unit,” he said.

Morris offered “praise to the staff,” who doused the initial blaze using a fire extinguisher.

“Quick response from the maintenance and security personnel from the resort prevented a disaster,” the chief said.

The Horseshoe Bay fire marshal is investigating what caused the unit to catch fire.

editor@thepicayune.com