Inks Lake drawdown begins Jan. 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Residents on Inks Lake will notice a difference starting Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Lower Colorado River Authority will begin lowering Inks Lake on that date, and officials say it will take until Friday, Jan. 5 to drop the level about 8 feet. The lake will remain lowered until Feb. 10 when the LCRA will begin refilling it through Feb. 13 to its normal level.

LCRA officials said a permit is not required for dock repairs on Inks Lake during the drawdown, but all work must comply with LCRA’s Safety Standards for Residential Docks on the Highland Lakes.

Maintenance, dredging, debris removal and repair work on existing retaining walls can be performed during the drawdown under LCRA’s permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but work must be registered with the river authority before it begins.

Registration forms are available:

online at lcra.org/lakelowerings ;

; by calling LCRA Water Quality Protection at (512) 578-2324;

in person at the LCRA Western Maintenance Facility, 2643 Wirtz Dam Road in Marble Falls, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Burning debris in the lakebed is not allowed during the drawdown.

Go to lcra.org/lakelowerings or contact LCRA Water Quality Protection at (512) 578-2324 for more information on work allowed during the Inks Lake drawdown.

