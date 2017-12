JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative is offering free Christmas tree recycling at its local offices.

Bring natural, undecorated trees to the locations below for mulching.

• Bertram, 365 Texas 29 East, from Dec. 26-Jan. 8. Drop off trees in the vacant lot on the east side of the office.

• Marble Falls, 3105 U.S. 281, from Dec. 26-Jan. 8. Drop off trees next to the construction yard gate at the north end of the building.

Go to pec.coop or call (830) 868-7155 for more information.