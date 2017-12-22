Cold front and sun expected over Christmas weekend; rain to follow

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The sun slipped below the horizon Thursday after a day of mostly sunny skies, but when it creeped back up again Friday morning, a blanket of fog and mist shrouded the Highland Lakes.

Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s by 9 a.m. Dec. 22, but that’s the warmest it will get in the Highland Lakes on Christmas weekend.

A north wind is pushing a cold front across the area starting midmorning Friday and driving temperatures back into the lower 40s by 5 p.m. It should reach freezing by 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The cold front brings rain throughout Friday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. According to the National Weather Service, the Highland Lakes could get between one-tenth to a quarter-inch of rain by the time the wet weather clears out overnight.

During the day Friday until about midnight, expect winds from 10-14 mph. The windchill will make it feel like it’s in the mid- to lower 30s Friday afternoon through the night.

The sun returns Saturday through Christmas Day (Monday) with highs reaching the low to mid-50s. A steady west wind of 5-15 mph on Christmas Eve (Sunday) could have gusts of up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will fall into the mid- to lower 30s tonight as well as Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Christmas Day outlook is mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s, but by the afternoon, the winds will begin shifting from the south. This could bring in some moisture. By Tuesday, rain chances return at about 20 percent. According to the NWS, the rain chances remain at 20 percent through at least next Thursday with highs in the mid-50s and lows dropping back into the 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

editor@thepicayune.com