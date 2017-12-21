Johnson City traffic stop nets 108 pounds of pot and THC ‘wax’

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

JOHNSON CITY — Three men who were en route from California to Austin face felony possession charges after a Johnson City police officer seized 108 pounds of marijuana and a THC-laden substance known as “wax” during a traffic stop, officials said.

The arrest happened just before midnight Dec. 20 in Johnson City.

Two officers stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with a non-working license plate bulb, according to the report.

“When (the officer) walked up, he could smell the marijuana,” interim Johnson City Police Chief Marty Corcoran said.

The officers searched the vehicle and found three duffle bags — one in the rear passenger seat and two in the trunk — filled with a substance they believed to be marijuana.

“It’s a substantial amount. It’s over 1,700 ounces,” Corcoran said. “They had over a half-a-million dollars in marijuana.”

Investigators said they also found a controlled substance — 6 ounces of THC wax — in the wallet and in a backpack belonging to the driver.

“There’s probable cause to believe there is THC in it,” Corcoran said. “There’s all kinds of (THC delivery methods) now.”

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive compound that can be extracted from a marijuana plant and infused into food or other items for consumption.

Officers transported the suspects to the Blanco County Jail.

According to jail records, 21-year-old Joshua Gilson, 31-year-old Bo Nunn, and 35-year-old Samuel Urban were awaiting magistration Dec. 21 on charges of possession of marijuana (50-2,000 pounds).

Urban, identified as the driver, also faces a second-degree felony charge of controlled substance in connection with the wax substance.

“(The case) will go to the district attorney,” Corcoran said.

