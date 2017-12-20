Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 12-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 12-18, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gavio Pizano Aguilar, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day with time served.

Douglas Paul Baldwin, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 on a warrant. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Paul Baldwin, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of theft of service, evading arrest/detention, and theft of property by check and for failure to appear-violation of a protective order, withdrawal of surety-assault causing bodily injury, and failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn Michael Campbell, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 14 on a charge of unlawful restraint. He was released the same day after posting a $2.500 bond.

Michael Wayne Clements, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of assault. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Justin Case Coker, 38, of Pflugerville was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Krystle Lynn Elliott, 33, of Llano was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Austin Wayne Ellison, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 14 on a charge of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Scott Dylan Flint, 25, of Llano was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Gallo, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 17 on charges of reckless driving and possession of marijuana and for health and safety and liquor violations. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Ryan Gerth, 32, of New Braunfels was arrested Dec. 17 on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Owen Johnson, 27, of Brady was arrested Dec. 17 for motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Shane Jordan, 44, of Ridgway, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of criminal trespass. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Ublado Zagada Macedo, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. No bond or release information was available.

Robert R. Montez, 57, of Llano was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of assault. No bond or release information was available.

Billy Joe Roush, 69, of Buffalo was arrested Dec. 14 for bond revocation-aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Johnnie Rudd, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of possession of marijuana and a health and safety violation. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Elvis Augustine Sanchez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Victoria Sapp, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie Warden, 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 15 for failure to appear-theft. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie K. Watson, 41, of Lometa was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $75,000 bond.