Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 13-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 13-19, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tonja Ann Boyd, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 13 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of theft of property. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Edward Jordan Davis, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO for insufficient bond-obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher McCalister, 40, of Austin was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Derek Van Michael, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Cedric Lee Moran, 32, of Canyon Lake was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Lewis Aull, 36, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Joseph Don Calhoun, 39, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD on a charge of failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Lee Heuss, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Gabriel Jesse Mancini, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for failure to appear-bond forfeiture-violation of bond/protective order. He was released Dec. 19 to an outside agency.

Derek Van Michael, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO for failure to appear-bail jumping and on a charge of speeding. No bond or release information was available.

Tabitha Lynn Nowels, 20, of Lubbock was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD on charges of credit/debit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD for capias pro fine-disorderly conduct-fighting. She was released Dec. 17 after paying a fine.

Justin Gabriel Vinson, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO on charges of interfering with an emergency request for assistance and assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Douglas Odell Williams, 48, of Dallas was arrested Dec. 14 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a detainer. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Mario Faye Williams, 46, of Cedar Park was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Eric Timothy Alford, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Lucio Roy Atkinson, 46, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a dangerous drug, surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and surety surrender-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Raymon James Brondo, 24, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for a commitment-robbery. He was released Dec. 17 after a weekend commitment.

Gregory Scott Cozby, 53, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Edward Linderman, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana and an expired driver’s license and for violation of a promise to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Derek Van Michael, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO on a charge of theft of firearm. No bond or release information was available.

James Larry Morris Jr., 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lee Murphy, 38, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $500 bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 21, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 15 by BPD for motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-displaying expired single state registration, and capias pro fine-speeding. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $1,000 bond.

Justin Thomas Quintero, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO for a commitment-burglary of a habitation. He was released Dec. 17 after a weekend commitment.

Francisco Steven Ramirez, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 15 by GSPD on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, driving while license is invalid, and displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. No bond or release information was available.

Georgeana Marie Aguirre, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by GSPD on a charge of failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information was available.

Enrique Flores Jr., 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16 by GSPD on charges of driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Dec. 18 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jackie Roy Sparkman, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Ralph Willis IV, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Lori Ann Barton, 33, of Longview was arrested Dec. 17 by BCSO on charges of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 49, of Austin was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Quentin Mayo Buetow, 19, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and burglary of a habitation. He was released the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Corey Lamale Hart, 40, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Lidio Servin Sanchez, 61, of Ferris was arrested Dec. 17 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

Amanda Willis, 32, of Kerrville was arrested Dec. 17 by BCSO on a probation violation-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and probation violation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Karie Courtney, 38, of Lago Vista was arrested Dec. 18 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jeremy Hilton, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO for a commitment-aggravated assault of a date/family member. No bond or release information was available.

Nicki Denise Ince, 50, of Llano was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Darian Rose Jones, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Donta Vashuane Williams, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Wayne Aston, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Gregory Scott Cozby, 53, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO for surety surrender-deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Dennis Alain Dube, 70, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Jose Jesus Gomez, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO on a charge of driving on the wrong side of the road. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jessica Jana Johnson, 29, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Edwin Valeriano, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO on a charge of no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Bryan Yetter, 48, of Austin was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.