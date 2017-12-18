BCSO: Gunman’s medical status stalls RR 1431 road rage case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — The medical condition of a suspect in an alleged November road rage incident has stalled the investigation, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Dec. 18, the 55-year-old man was listed in stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

However, he remains the only person involved in the case who has yet to be interviewed by authorities.

“For the time being, his medical condition is preventing us from giving him the opportunity to give us a statement,” Burnet County Sheriff’s Capt. Tom Dillard said. “His medical condition will be a factor in how fast we can move (on the investigation).”

On Nov. 30, two cars traveling west on RR 1431 near Smithwick collided around 10 p.m. about half a mile west of the FM 1174 intersection.

According to members of a Cottonwood Shores family of three in one of the vehicles, a man rear-ended them, exited his vehicle, and brandished a firearm.

Off-duty Austin Police Officer Jason Jewett, on his way home in Burnet County from work, stopped at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the armed man, who sustained at least two gunshot wounds.

Emergency workers eventually found the man unconscious in the brush and transported him to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Investigators say they are limited in details they can obtain from medical care professionals due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) laws.

“There’s some patient privacy concerns,” Dillard said.

