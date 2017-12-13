Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 5-11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 5-11, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Diane Nickole Alvarez, 30, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 8 for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Geena Rae Arellano, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8 on traffic offenses. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Pratt Davis Calmes, 64, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7 for public peace and liquor violations. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Dallas Drummond, 22, of Onalaska was arrested Dec. 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Matthew Grant Harden, 32, of Llano was arrested Dec. 5 on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, tampering with government records, and official oppression. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Edward James, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 10 for failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Carlene Jordan, 33, of Porter was arrested Dec. 5 on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Jake Rae King, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released Dec. 8 to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Ublado Zagada Macedo, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Heath Martin, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7 for insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and insufficient bond-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Quintus Lee Ploch, 45, of Rockport was arrested Dec. 6 on a motion to revoke probation-aggravated assault. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Smith, 34, of Llano was arrested Dec. 5 on a charge of sale of alcohol to an intoxicated person. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.