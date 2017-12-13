Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 6-12, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jackson Wyatt Harrell, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Julian Sethwayne Nunn, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 6 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Russell Lyn Bell, 49, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 7 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Cathrine Lynne Brown, 23, of Cedar Park was arrested Dec. 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on charges of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Ray Castillo, 41, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Krystal Sky Daughtry, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7 by HBPD on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and for capias pro fine-assault by contact-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Keith Edward Dodson, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and on a charge of permitting an unlicensed minor to drive. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Russell Allen Harris, 75, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Randy Wayne Johns, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Ismael Perrett, 29, of Houston was arrested Dec. 7 by a Burnet County constable (CONST) on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Carson Phillips, 35, of Kemp was arrested Dec. 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Terry Wayne Aston, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 8 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released Dec. 12 on personal recognizance.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO on surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

David E. Garcia, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jake Rae King, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Lee Smith, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8 by BPD on a violation of bond/protective order. He was released Dec. 10 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Santiago Jose Solis, 55, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Brandy Carnell Vaillant, 22, of New Braunfels was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Lane Hurlburt, 42, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 9 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for violation of probation-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Cheryl Smith Lucker, 61, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Rebecca Marie Batchelor, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals-torture. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Mohammad Fayyaz, 40, of Point Venture, Florida, was arrested Dec. 10 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10 by GSPD on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10 by GSPD on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and driving while license is invalid. He was released Dec. 12 after posting a $7,000 bond.

Kenneth Anthony Knouss, 23, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rene Garcia Morales, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO for capias pro fine-public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

James Daniel Akana, 50, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 11 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a charge of resisting arrest/search/or transport and for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jesus Luis Alvarez, 33, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

David Magdaleno Bailon, 28, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 11 by LPSO for judgment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Larry Glenn Despain, 63, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD on a charge of not secured by safety belt-passenger. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Derrick Jerome Hopkins, 28, of Leander was arrested Dec. 11 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Randall Lambert, 29, of Austin was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO for bond surrender-theft of property and failure to appear-organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Ruben Eric Leal, 20, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Roberto Adame Martinez, 49, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 11 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Leon Mask III, 39, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 11 by LPSO for bond surrender-aggravated sexual assault of a child and motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Erick Ray Montoya, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 11 by LPSO for motion to adjudicate-assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Guadalupe Pineda-Alfaro, 20, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 11 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent of simulated controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lakisha Nicole Williams, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Albert Bevers, 76, of Midland was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 57, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Lopez, 30, of San Saba was arrested Dec. 12 by LPSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Derek Van Michael, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by CONST on charges of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lakisha Nicole Williams, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO for bond revocation-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.