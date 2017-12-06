Llano County Jail bookings for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Barragan Jr., 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 1 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day to see a justice of the peace.

Adrian Michael Battles, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Alex Jose Canchola, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 1 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Canchola Jr., 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 1 on a charge of failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information and an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Nataniel Cruz, 30, of Lockhart was arrested Nov. 30 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Dennis Dwaine Cryer, 56, of Llano was arrested Nov. 28 on a charge of prohibited weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Elgin Fry, 43, of Cherokee was arrested Nov. 29 on traffic offenses. He was released Dec. 1 after paying fines and with credit for time served.

Joseph Gallardo, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Kyle Gonzales, 26, of Llano was arrested Dec. 1 for judgment. No bond or release information was available.

Bobby Joe Hamilton, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 2 on an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Bruce V. Keener, 41, of Austin was arrested Dec. 3 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Jonathan Cole Kelley, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 2 on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Heath Martin, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 30 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Michael Murley, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $22,000 bond.

Brandon Josiah Richards, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 on a charge of displaying expired registration/license plates. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Gerald Soliz Jr., 20, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of assault. He was released the following day to see a justice of the peace.

Cheryl Lynn Townsend, 60, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 29 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Kirstie Nikole Ulbricht, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft. No bond or release information was available.

Paul Wilkerson, 63, of Magnolia was arrested Nov. 30 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.