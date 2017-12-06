DPS creates scale diagram of alleged Burnet County road rage incident

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

SMITHWICK — To assist the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety created a “scale diagram” Dec. 5 of the scene of an alleged road rage incident in which the armed suspect was shot by an off-duty police officer.

“We’re trying to get the chronology of events right,” BCSO Capt. Tom Dillard said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Nov. 30 on RR 1431 about a half-mile west of the FM 1174 junction in Smithwick.

According to a BCSO report, an armed motorist pursued and collided with an SUV that contained a family of three from Cottonwood Shores. The armed man then confronted the family and was eventually shot at least twice by an off-duty Austin Police Department officer, who happened upon the scene.

On Dec. 5, DPS troopers and assisting agencies used high-tech equipment to build a detailed perspective on the series of events.

“I asked the state police to do a scale diagram of the scene as we found it, just to get us a good, clear preserved picture so we can apply what we’re learning in the investigation,” Dillard said.

Emergency crews found the injured motorist unconscious in the brush after the shooting and transported him to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, where he remains as of Dec. 6.

“As we reported that night, it was non-life-threatening injuries,” Dillard said. “The hospital is reporting his condition as stable.”

Investigators said they are awaiting their chance to interview the suspect.

Texas Rangers are assisting the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

