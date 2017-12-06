Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Geena Rae Arellano, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on charges of driving while license is invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia and for capias pro fine-no front seat belts when required, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Wayne Hogan, 25, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Allen Lawrence King, 49, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of possession of marijuana, false drug test falsification device, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Adam Scott Manthei, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO on a charge of no motorcycle endorsement and for capias pro fine-open container in a motor vehicle, capias pro fine-possession or delivery of paraphernalia, and motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Gabriel Reyes, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO on charges of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, criminal mischief, and reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Christopher James Callaway, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 30 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of driving while license is invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility and for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Virginia Cleary, 72, of Austin was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Michael Clopton, 48, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO on a surety surrender-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

David Jacob Evans, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance and on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Karl Gene Hancock, 62, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Edward Fuentes Martinez, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Gloria Nai Sanchez, 21, of Austin was arrested Nov. 30 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Elisei Teodor Adam, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD on a charge of reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Catherine Lynne Brown, 23, of Cedar Park was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Adrian Donald Davis, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD on charges of use/possession of inhalant paraphernalia and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Fuentes Martinez, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO for bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. He was released Dec. 4 after posting a $16,500 bond.

George Michael Mastropasqua, 18, of Austin was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO on a charge of credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Jacob Nelson, 26, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Colin Sperry, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jasmine C. Williams, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Kevin Jacob Witte, 28, of Santa Fe was arrested Dec. 1 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a violation of a hunting provision. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of no driver’s license when unlicensed. He was released Dec. 4 after posting a $500 bond.

Troy Wayne Burgess, 52, of Briggs was arrested Dec. 2 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Dec. 4 on personal recognizance.

Caleb Joseph Cardozo, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by TPWD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting an $11,500 bond.

Nestor Contreras Torres, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released Dec. 4 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Vernon Dell Flakes, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by DPS on a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Marcello Sandor Miko, 24, of Llano was arrested Dec. 2 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear, and capias pro fine-speeding. He was released Dec. 5 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dayne Steven Perry, 18, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 2 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Ronald Lee Raine, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 2 by MFPD for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Colt Christopher Ramos, 18, of Harlingen was arrested Dec. 2 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Juan Garcia, 22, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 3 by DPS on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Angel Ornelas, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid and speeding. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

William Darell Parker, 27, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 3 by MFPD on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Hugh George Prifogle IV, 36, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO for SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear, SRA-theft of property, SRA-credit card/debit card abuse, motion to revoke-theft of property by check, failure to appear-theft of service, bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and bond surrender-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Mark Christopher Provine, 43, of San Angelo was arrested Dec. 3 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Scott Perrin Reynolds, 51, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Emilie Loren Wright, 22, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by DPS for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Nathan Daniel Yates, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

John Paul Escamilla, 54, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 4 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Adam Ray Garrett, 43, of Blanco was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO on charges of false drug test-falsification and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Bobby Lee Gomez, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 4 by CSPD on an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Russell Allen Harris, 75, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO on a warrant-contempt of court disobedience. No bond or release information was available.

Dustin James Knetsch, 35, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD on an indictment-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Juan Francisco Morales, 48, of Houston was arrested Dec. 4 by DPS on a charge for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Michael Ken Boyle, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD on charges of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Billy John Brumbalow, 37, of Comanche was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO for failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Erick Scott Brunty, 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by the Burnet Country Precinct 1 constable (CONST1) on charges of speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Darrell Ray Cagle, 45, of Purdon was arrested Dec. 5 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Adrian Donald Davis, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO for bond revocation-inhalant paraphernalia use/possession. No bond or release information was available.

Leon Eric Farley, 35, of Florence was arrested Dec. 5 by LPSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rodrick Jamar Gildon, 36, of Del Valle was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD on charges of terroristic threat of a family/household member and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Kayla Kinsey, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD on a charge of criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Ellen A. La Rue, 55, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

William Mikeal League, 22, of Austin was arrested Dec. 5 by LPSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Navarrete, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Edward William Still, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 5 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Alex Tarvin, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 5 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and credit/debit card abuse and for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.