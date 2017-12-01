Family threatened in ‘road rage’ incident on RR 1431; off-duty Austin officer shoots suspect

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SMITHWICK — A reported road rage incident late Nov. 30 on RR 1431 led to an exchange of gunfire between an off-duty Austin police officer and a male suspect, while a family of three escaped into the nearby brush.

According to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statement, a 911 call came in at 10:11 p.m. Thursday night reporting that shots had been fired in the 1,200 block of the highway about 10 miles east of Marble Falls.

Burnet County deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, which involved an off-duty officer returning home from Austin.

BCSO officials described it as a “road rage” incident that involved a two-vehicle collision. A driver from one of the vehicles reportedly got out of his vehicle with a handgun and pointed it at the family in the second vehicle.

At about this time, the off-duty officer drove up to the scene and engaged the man with the firearm, the BCSO release stated. The two exchanged gunfire, and the suspect suffered two wounds.

During the exchange, the family escaped into nearby brush. None of family or the officer were injured, officials said.

Law enforcement located the unconscious suspect in nearby brush. He was transported by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin with non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition as of 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division is still interviewing witnesses. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

The stretch of RR 1431 where the incident occurred was shut down until about 5 a.m. Friday while deputies conducted part of the investigation.

Officials aren’t releasing any names at this time.

