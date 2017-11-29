Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 21-27

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 21-27, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franco Cristobal Aguilar, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 21 on a charge of possession of marijuana and for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

David Allen Bartel, 46, of Twin Isles was arrested Nov. 23 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Ellsworth Jay Crispell, 54, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Anthony Kyle Frisbee, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 26 on traffic offenses, a health and safety violation, and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 21 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Kimberly Lynette Matlack, 53, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 26 on a liquor violation. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Adam Casey Patterson, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 23 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Tala Jordan Ramos, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 23 on a liquor violation. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Joel James Reynolds, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 26 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jan Marie Smith, 58, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Cheryl Lynn Townsend, 60, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 21 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

John Wesley Varnell, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 25 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.