Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 22-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 22-28, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Richard Ryan Aguirre, 25, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 22 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on charges of burglary of a building, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Savannah Nicole Clark, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Pedro Flores-Soto, 54, of Kerrville was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on indictments for assault of a family/household member and aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Chad Lamar Foster, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond

Anthony Douglas Jones, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape and making a false report to a police officer. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Mason James Merino, 20, of Llano was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released Nov. 24 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Paul Quinton Neely, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on charges of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Alejandro Roman, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on a charge of assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jackson Scott West, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO for bond withdrawal-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Nov. 28 to an outside agency.

Carli LeAnn Wilson, 19, of Llano was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released Nov. 28 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Josiah David Hammond, 33, of Waco was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Krista Michelle Kearney, 44, of Austin was arrested Nov. 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She was released Nov. 24 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 24 by BCSO on charges of no motorcycle endorsement and displaying expired license plates. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Reyes Patlan Ramirez, 37, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 24 by BTPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jose-Angel Muniz Ramos, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Matthew Lee Smith, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 24 by BPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Nov. 26 after posting a $1,500 bond.

David Esquivel, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Reverdy Hilmer Gliddon, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Tyler Wayne Grabarkewitz, 26, of Austin was arrested Nov. 25 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana, and displaying expired license plates. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD for SRA-possession of a controlled substance and motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance and on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $36,000 bond.

Sydney Ann Dodson, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jesse James Holt, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 26 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on charges of no driver’s license, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and theft of property and for failure to appear-no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Dylan Harley Plemons, 21, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 26 by DPS on charges of no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Brianna Christine Shrubar, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 26 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Jeffrey Allen Steltzlen, 59, of The Woodlands was arrested Nov. 26 by TPWD on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public consumption/display of alcohol. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Justin Lee Headrick, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 27 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4) on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Darrel Dwayne Helms, 21, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD for a bond increase-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Michelle Ann Hernandez, 45, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

John Vergel M. Pineda, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Jonathan Villarreal, 20, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by MFPD on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Nathaniel David Maese, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Orozco, 21, of Austin was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention and insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Monica Marie Saenz, 34, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Chelsea Wahrmund, 27, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for violation of probation-possession of marijuana. She was released the same day to an outside agency.

Mark Edward Willis, 37, of Kerrville was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO for motion to revoke bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.