Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 14-20

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 14-20, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harold Amidon, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14 for failure to appear-aggravated assault and judgment-aggravated assault. No bond or release information was available.

William Canchola, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 18 on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $22,500 bond.

Kevin Michael Clanton, 31, of Baytown was arrested Nov. 17 on a traffic offense. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Randolph Cook, 53, of Llano was arrested Nov. 18 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Miguel Vargas Coronado, 49, of Llano was arrested Nov. 15 on a commitment order. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Preston Davis, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18 on a traffic offense. No bond or release information was available.

Tyson David Debusk, 50, of Tow was arrested Nov. 15 on a liquor violation, traffic violations, and public order crimes. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Laura Bell Henderson, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 14 on a liquor violation. She was released the following day with credit for time served.

Christopher Oren Laird, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 19 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Patricia Larose Long, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 20 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 14 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Lekisha Nashue Pegg, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Crystal Kaye Ramirez, 38, of Llano was arrested Nov. 20 on charges or rider-not secured by safety belt and theft of property by check. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn Dale Roberts, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 14 on a charge of driving while license is invalid and on a traffic offense. He was released Nov. 16 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Robert Lane Rodick, 43, of Castell was arrested Nov. 14 on a charge of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. No bond or release information was available.

Brent Russell Somers II, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 14 for failure to appear-criminal trespass/habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18 for motion to withdraw surety-possession of a controlled substance and motion to withdraw surety-unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Ryan Williams, 24, of Llano was arrested Nov. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.