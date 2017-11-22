Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 15-21, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brian Wesley Freitag, 37, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Joshua James Murphy, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for an indictment-attempted sexual assault. He was released Nov. 17 after posting a $25,000 bond.

Trevor James Pollard, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO for failure to appear-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Brett Keller Shelton, 31, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Gregory Scott Cozby, 53, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jared Lee Davis-Cox, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of unsafe speed, possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, theft, and aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Jordan Hernandez, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. No bond or release information was available.

Randy Wayne Johns, 45, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO on charges of theft of property and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon James King, 30, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Emily Noel Lindsey, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She was released Nov. 19 after posting a $10,000 bond.

Monika Lee Martinez, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD on a charge of sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

George Michael Mastropasqua, 28, of Austin was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance and insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Tabatha Anderson Pritchett, 48, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 16 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Steven Henry Taylor, 49, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD on a charge of sexual assault. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Wayne Thielepape, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 16 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO for insufficient bond-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Kyle Allan Reavis, 34, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Eduardo Carrera-Martinez, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana and no front seat belts and for violation of city ordinance-noise control. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Drexel Morgan Holt IV, 41, of Brownwood was arrested Nov. 18 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jordan Aileen Jarrett, 23, of Odessa was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Ricardo Mendoza, 27, of Odessa was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Darren Brian Robertson, 29, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Mario Rene Rodriguez, 25, of Canyon Lake was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Wayne Aston, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

David Lee Boyer, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19 by BTPD on a charge of failure to yield right of way. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Tomas Carlos Canizales Jr., 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19 by DPS on a charge of prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and for a motion to revoke-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Brian Gebhard, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and no license plate lamp. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 47, of Llano was arrested Nov. 19 by DPS for failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and failure to appear/bail jumping and on a charge of driving while license is suspended. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Alan Lofton, 34, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO on a charge of displaying expired license plates/registration. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Blue Pearon, 40, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested Nov. 19 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Rafael Perez, 26, of Spring Branch was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Efrain Ramirez Jr., 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by GSPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Dylan Dwayne Tubbs, 21, of Bryan was arrested Nov. 19 by LCRA on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Ashley Varlade-Weyland, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 19 by GSPD on a charge of theft of property, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, and bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Blake Seth Watson, 32, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 19 by BPD on charges of failure to comply with requirement on striking highway fixture, unsafe speed, and no driver’s license when unlicensed. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Andrea Cruzado, 28, was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD on a charge of possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Jamil Leonard, 31, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

James Byron Smith, 70, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 20 by the Burnet County Precinct 1 constable (CONST1) on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Daniel Ray Castillo, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO on a charge of open container-driver. No bond or release information was available.

Andrea Cruzado, 28, was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

William Jason Dupree, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $10,500 bond.

Michael Ray Haggerton, 43, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Jamil Leonard, 31, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Troy Beatty Morris III, 25, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO on an indictment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Anaisa Daniela Salazar, 24, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated/open container. No bond or release information was available.

Johnathan Ira Spohn, 24, of Fort Worth was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO on an indictment-assault on a public servant and for bond forfeiture-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.