Johnson City police chief gets public hearing following suspension

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

JOHNSON CITY — Legal counsel for the suspended Johnson City police chief has vowed to discredit the mayor’s decision, which was connected to a performance review. A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Johnson City Mayor Dawn Capra recently suspended Chief Randy Holland. A final decision on the matter is pending action by the Johnson City City Council.

“We have filed, among other things, a detailed response to Mayor Capra’s Nov. 9, 2017, Performance Review and recommendation to the City Council to terminate Chief Holland,” according to a statement by Holland’s attorney, Zachary P. Hudler. “We urge the citizens and those interested in Johnson City to request a copy of our response and supporting exhibits from Mayor Capra and to attend the hearing.

“We are confident that the City Council will disregard Mayor Capra’s baseless recommendation to terminate Chief Holland after it is presented with our response and evidence,” the statement continued.

Capra provided an email statement regarding the suspension.

“Chief Holland has been suspended as police chief pending council decision on his employment,” Capra wrote. “Officer Marty Corcoran is acting interim chief in the meantime.”

The public hearing, which Holland requested be open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Johnson City City Hall, 303 E. Pecan Drive.

“It is apparent from Mayor Capra’s statements to media outlets and prior City Council minutes that the City Council was not consulted prior to her adverse actions against Chief Holland,” Hudler stated.

The Johnson City City Council is expected to address the issue during its Dec. 5 regular meeting.

connie@thepicayune.com