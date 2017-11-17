Second truck theft suspect caught thanks to tip

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — Authorities apprehended the second of two suspects in a vehicle theft thanks to a cooperative effort among area law enforcement agencies and a tip through Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers, officials say.

On Nov. 8, Burnet County deputies began pursuing a truck reported stolen out of Lampasas. The deputies followed the truck to a county road outside Bertram near the Williamson County line, where two men abandoned the vehicle and fled into the brush.

Investigators eventually identified the two suspects as Randy Wayne Johns, 45, and Daniel Ray Castillo, 41.

U.S. marshals caught up with Castillo on Nov. 14 at a residence in the 300 block of East Elm Street in Burnet.

On Nov. 16, a BCSO deputy conducting a traffic stop on FM 243 near the U.S. 183 intersection arrested Johns, who was a passenger in the vehicle, according to a report.

Castillo and Johns face charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of property ($2,500-$30,000).

Both suspects are believed to be in violation of their parole as well.

Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers officials say they are dispersing a reward to a tipster connected to one of the apprehensions.

To offer information about suspects involved in criminal activity, call Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit tips online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

