Burnet police ID and issue warrant for tattooed suspect in theft cases

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET —Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a vehicle burglary suspect caught on surveillance using a reported stolen credit card at a Kingsland store, according to the Burnet Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect as Victor Wisdom, who they believe was involved in a rash of vehicle burglaries reported Oct. 30 in the city of Burnet.

A few days after the Burnet incidents, Llano county authorities reported a string of burglaries that investigators believe are connected to the same suspect.

On the trail of the investigation, police uncovered a surveillance video from a Kingsland store recorded a day after the Burnet reports showing a man with distinctive tattoos. Investigators believe the person in the surveillance video is Wisdom.

To offer a tip to help find the suspect, call the Burnet Police Department at (512) 756-6404.

Tipsters can also contact Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

