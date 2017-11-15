U.S. marshals track down suspect in stolen truck case; one still at large

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — Authorities captured a suspect on Nov. 14 who was wanted in connection with a stolen truck and pursuit six days prior when he and another man evaded Burnet County sheriff’s deputies on a rural road.

The two suspects were believed to have been in a flat-bed truck reported stolen in Lampasas on Nov. 8.

Burnet County deputies spotted the truck in the Bertram area and pursued it to CR 323 near the Williamson County line, where two men left the truck and escaped into the brush.

On Nov. 14, the U.S. Marshals Office arrested 41-year-old Daniel Ray Castillo.

He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on several charges, including a parole violation on burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle; theft of property ($2,500 to $30,000); and evading arrest with a vehicle.

He is being held on surety bonds totaling $25,000.

A second suspect — 45-year-old Randy Wayne Johns — remains at large. Authorities have issued two warrants for Johns’s arrest on theft and evading charges.

Call the sheriff’s office at (512) 756-8080 with tips. Call the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit tips online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

