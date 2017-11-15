Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 7-13

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 7-13, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John David Acosta, 37, of San Angelo was arrested Nov. 10 on a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew James Cooper, 31, of Llano was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting an $8,000 bond.

James Alton Cordell, 24, of Llano was arrested Nov. 12 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Adam Clayton Cox, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 9 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Tiffany Michelle Davis, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 8 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas James Duncan, 29, of Robstown was arrested Nov. 7 on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Baker Haile, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Elmer Helterbran, 36, of Llano was arrested Nov. 12 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jeffery Curtis Henderson, 37, was arrested Nov. 7 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Rebecca Ann Herrin, 34, of Tow was arrested Nov. 7 for a violation of probation-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 10 on a charge of displaying an expired license plate and no motorcycle endorsement. No bond or release information was available.

Nicki Denise Ince, 50, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 8 for a commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Vonda Nichole Jacobs, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 11 on a charge of credit/debit card abuse. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Jake Rae King, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11 on traffic offenses and a health and safety violation. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Patrick Korman, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 12 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Enrique Galvan Limon, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Cheyloh Jesse James Mather, 37, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 13 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 26, of Llano was arrested Nov. 10 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Vicki Marie Rhymes, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of theft and for a violation of a promise to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Janetta Jo Seat, 42, was arrested Nov. 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Bonnie Lorraine Wrubel, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 11 on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.