Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 8-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 8-14, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Juan Ramirez Ramirez, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Joshua Anthony Davila, 20, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

David Alex Diamond, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO on charges of displaying expired license plates and driving while license is invalid and for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and capias pro fine-disorderly conduct. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Ray Franco Jr., 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 9 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of no driver’s license. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jessica Jane Johnson, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Nasaria Ines Limon, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO on a charge of organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Harley Brock Sharrock, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Don Calhoun, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on charges of possession of a drug paraphernalia and a prohibited weapon-knuckles. No bond or release information was available.

John Michael Cardullo, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by TPWD on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Samuel Ray Derrick II, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Roy Matthew Holman, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Marie Ortiz, 20, of Waller was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Santos Ozuna Jr., 39, of Ennis was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD for failure to appear-criminal nonsupport and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Tayler Jay Staten, 26, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO on a commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the following day after a weekend commitment.

Nathaniel David Maese, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Gregory Shawn Robertson, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 11 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a warrant-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Nov. 13 to an outside agency.

Cesar Ramos Silva, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Nov. 13 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Marcos Ramirez, 27, of Beeville was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO on a charge of reckless driving. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Dean Anderson, 80, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Betty Nicole Cornish, 36, of Mason was arrested Nov. 13 by DPS on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Edward Charles Skoog, 41, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Andrea Lynn Workman, 23, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 13 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Leroy Hunter Blake, 18, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO on an indictment-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Ray Castillo, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by an outside agency on charges of theft of property and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Rene Garcia Morales, 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO on indictments-assault of a family/household member and continuous violence. No bond or release information was available.

Sadra Katherine Urquhart, 28, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO on charges of failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility and for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Donnell Williams, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO on indictments-aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.