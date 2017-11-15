3 teens arrested in Marble Falls neighborhood car burglaries

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Police have charged three juvenile suspects with burglary in connection with a rash of unlocked vehicle break-ins in the Claremont neighborhood, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The incidents happened sometime overnight Nov. 13 in the area of Claremont Parkway and Claremont Circle, just off Mormon Mill Road.

“There were several vehicles … more than a dozen,” Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “They went down the street pulling door handles, and whichever ones were unlocked, they just took stuff out of them.”

The case unfolded at about 5 a.m. that day when a patrol unit crossed paths with the suspects.

“One of officers was in that area patrolling and saw something that caused him to be suspicious,” he said. “They apprehended three juvenile males who had all sorts of odds and ends they had taken out of vehicles.”

Investigators confiscated everything from loose change and cigarette lighters to disability placards and device accessories.

Three high school-aged juveniles were charged with vehicle burglary and released to their parents.

Authorities are storing the items for retrieval by the owners.

“A lot of people may not know they had stuff taken out of their vehicles,” Hanson said. “We have all this property in our property room at the PD.”

Call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611 if you suspect your vehicle was burglarized.

“We want to remind folks — and especially coming up on the holiday season — to lock your cars, remove valuables, and take your keys,” he said. “If you want to keep your belongings and keep them safe, keep them under lock and key.”

