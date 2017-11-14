HARTH, VFW team up for peer-to-peer course for veterans

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — With only about half of the 8,000 veterans living in Burnet County registered for care and assistance through the Veterans Administration, two local organizations are teaming up to offer a course designed to bring a personal touch to helping veterans.

The Healing and Recovery Through Horses (HARTH) Foundation and the Burnet Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974 are offering a free peer-to-peer basic level course by the Burnet County Coordinators of the Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN). Bluebonnet Trials Community Services of Marble Falls is a local chapter of the MVPN.

The course is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Burnet VFW Post, 1402 W. Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet. There is no cost to take the training.

The eight-hour course is offered as a peer-to-peer basic level course to anyone interested in assisting veterans or to a veteran who wants to know how to help their own veteran constituents. MVPN falls under the Texas Veterans Commission.

Officials describe the training covered in the Nov. 19 course as “fresh, new” and up-to-date with the needs of veterans and their community. Trainers from Seguin and Burnet will facilitate the class.

Some of the topics the course will cover are post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, suicide awareness, addictive behaviors, depression, cultural competency, and ethics.

MVPN includes veterans dedicated to building a network of resources and contributing to the community where they live.

After this basic level course, people interested in continuing their learning can take MVPN courses on Texas Veterans Court Mentorship, Applied Suicide Intervention, and facilitator training. Like the basic level course, there is no charge for the additional training programs.

Along with the public and veterans, organizers are encouraging Burnet County and local municipality officials to take the basic course.

Contact Sean Jones of Burnet VFW Post 6974 at senior.vice@vfwpost6974.org or (512) 588-6070 for more information. Go to harthtx.org for more information on the services the HARTH foundation provides.

