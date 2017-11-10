Veterans Day programs held Friday in Llano, Marble Falls

Programs honored those who have served in the United States military at Veterans Day events in Llano and Marble Falls.
More Veterans Day events are planned throughout the weekend.
The Llano Jr. High School Band percussion section keeps everyone in time during the band’s Veterans Day performance Nov. 10 at the Llano County Courthouse. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton
Cool weather didn’t keep the Llano Jr. High School Band from putting on a patriotic concert Nov. 10 on the Llano County Courthouse lawn to honor area veterans. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton
The Llano County Courthouse lawn made for a great setting during the Llano Jr. High School Band’s Veterans Day concert Nov. 10. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton
The Llano Jr. High School Band entertained a number of people, along with several local veterans, with a performance on the Llano County Courthouse lawn Nov. 10. It was one of the ways local schools celebrated Veterans Day and honored those who have served the United States through military service. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton
Local veterans enjoy a Veterans Day program at the Marble Falls Elementary School on Nov. 10. The elementary students had been working on the program, which included songs, poems and wall art, for several weeks in anticipation of the veterans arrival. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton
Marble Falls Elementary School students high-five local veterans following the campus’ Veterans Day program Nov. 10.
Marble Falls Elementary School student Tyler Leverett-Jackson reads an essay about how Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. He’s joined by MFES Principal Michael Haley who also served as the master of ceremony for the Veterans Day celebration Nov. 10. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton