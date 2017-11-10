Authorities ID ‘dangerous’ suspects in Lampasas stolen truck case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — Authorities have identified two at-large suspects possibly armed and dangerous due to a cooperative effort among area law enforcement agencies.

The two suspects were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen in Lampasas around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 that ended in Burnet County on CR 323 near the Williamson County line where they ran into the brush.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for 45-year-old Randy Wayne Johns and 41-year-old Daniel Ray Castillo.

They are wanted on a number of charges including evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of property ($2,500 to $30,000).

Castillo also has warrants for parole violation on burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of of a vehicle charges.

According to the report, he has “violent tendencies.”

A tipster sighted one of the suspects on FM 243 near Bertram on Nov. 9.

“If you see either of these men, do not approach them on your own and call 911 immediately,” according to a BCSO statement.

To contact the sheriff’s office, call 512-756-8080.

