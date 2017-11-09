Stolen truck leads to suspects’ flight, crash involving Burnet County deputy

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BERTRAM — Authorities are searching for two suspects who reportedly stole a vehicle and fled the scene Nov. 8 on a remote stretch of CR 323 on the Burnet-Williamson county line, according to investigators.

That incident, which happened at about 3:30 p.m., also culminated in a collision involving the patrol unit of a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was headed to the scene to assist.

The four-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Texas 29 and Grange Street in Bertram.

“One of our deputies located a vehicle reported stolen out of Lampasas. When he tried to stop it, (a Dodge flatbed truck), they fled,” Burnet County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Jett said. “On (CR) 323 near the county line (Williamson County), the suspects bailed out.

“The deputy secured the vehicle and called for assistance to search and locate the suspects,” he added. “(The assisting deputy) was running lights and sirens and was involved in a collision at the intersection.”

At least four vehicles, including the patrol unit, sustained damage.

Emergency crews transported the deputy with non-life-threatening injuries to Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock as a precaution.

All the other vehicle occupants were evaluated and refused treatment at the scene, Jett said.

Authorities have asked the public for information to help locate the suspects, who fled the scene into the brush on CR 323.

“Definitely be on the lookout,” he said. “Anything suspicious, be sure and call 911.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Call the sheriff’s office at (512) 756-8080 with any information.

connie@thepicayune.com