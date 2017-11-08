Llano County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Pete Anthony Armendarez, 40, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 1 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Amy Baldridge, 45, of Marathon was arrested Nov. 5 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

David Allen Bartel, 46, of Twin Isles was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant-possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Taylor Leigh Freitag, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 5 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Bridgett Hanson, 42, of Llano was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of theft by check. No bond or release information was available.

Chance Michael Hedtke, 23, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 1 for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Scott Herron, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 3 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Payton Scott Lee, 24, of Cross Plains was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of credit/debit card abuse, driving/permit to drive vehicle in unsafe conditions, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Casey Leech, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Alan Marshall, 58, of Llano was arrested Nov. 5 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 38, of Lovington, New Mexico, for failure to appear-assault. No bond or release information was available.

Noah Jarredlee Najar, 38, of Llano was arrested Nov. 4 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Rider, 70, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 3 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Bobby Lyn Riley, 47, of Llano was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, violation of a promise to appear, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Azriel Barron Ruiz, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Christopher Snitker, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of delivery of marijuana and displaying fictitious license plate and a traffic offense. No bond or release information was available.

Cheryl Ann Townsend, 60, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Wayne Wylie, 59, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.