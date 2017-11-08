Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 1-7

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 1-7, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tonja Ann Boyd, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 1 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Dylan Blake Carnes, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO on a charge of criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Will Davis III, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Dennis Alain Dube, 69, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Donna Ann Dunn, 32, of Palestine was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jessica Marie Hernandez, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Jesse Allen Katzenmaier, 30, of Mason was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for motion to revoke probation-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Ryan Jacob Lamar, 19, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Daleonta Dewitt Morris, 23, of Kerrville was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO for a bond increase-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Ray Lowe, 48, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sean Matthew Reed, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 2 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for bond increase-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Gary Lee Rudd, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 2 by DPS on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Isaac Emilio Trejo, 20, was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ashton Ross Correll, 28, of Bastrop was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO for SRA-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Tamara Lynn Edwards, 27, of El Paso was arrested Nov. 3 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a warrant-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She was released Nov. 6 to an outside agency.

Pamela Michelle Hardin, 26, of Corpus Christi was arrested Nov. 3 by LPSO on a warrant-possession of a controlled substance and a warrant-possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

George Michael Mastropasqua, 18, of Austin was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO on an indictment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Tammie Elsie Mediati, 54, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Albert Louis Monzon, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Britanie Morris, 23, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 3 by DPS on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Paul Quinton Neely, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 3 by MFPD on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and by BCSO for bond revocation-theft of property and on charges of theft or property and theft of a firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Vincent Lee Peterson, 17, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 3 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4) on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released the following day after posting a $75,000 bond.

Lazaro Reza, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO for a request to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Monica Marie Saenz, 34, of Houston was arrested Nov. 3 by LPSO for motion to revoke-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Michael Clopton, 48, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 4 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Eric Irvin, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by MFPD on charges of assault on a public servant, criminal mischief, and evading arrest/detention. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Russell Coty Powers, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO on a commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear and a commitment-tampering with government records. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Michael Rodriguez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive and for failure to appear-possession of marijuana and by MFPD on a charge of failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. He was released the following day after posting an $8,500 bond.

Kelly Gene Russell, 59, of Tow was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Michael Lee Steenbergen, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 4 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Dianna Lynn Trejo, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 4 by GSPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Anthony Ryan Carroll, 28, of Austin was arrested Nov. 5 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 55, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO on a charge of displaying expired license plates. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Shannon Rose Perry, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 5 by DPS on charges of driving while intoxicated and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. She was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Riley John Thomson, 23, of Alexandria Bay, New York, was arrested Nov. 5 by BPD on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Christopher Allan Vaphiadis, 21, of Alexandria Bay, New York, was arrested Nov. 5 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Hunter Price Webb, 25, of Florence was arrested Nov. 5 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid, expired motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and driving while license is suspended.

Tabatha Brewer, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jaime Collazo, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting an $11,500 bond.

Adrian Donald Davis, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD on charges of inhalant paraphernalia use/possession and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Lane Garcia, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO for insufficient bond-criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Nicki Denise Ince, 50, of Llano was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Raquel Renee Mondragon, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Timothy Michael Seabolt, 32, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Bradley George Smith, 62, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD for SRA-possession of marijuana and on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of marijuana and surety surrender-unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Hunter Price Webb, 25, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Kyley Denton Wills, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BPD on a charge of forgery-defraud/harm of another. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Alejandro Canchola, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 7 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Keith Alan Casella, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD on charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Danielle Kay King, 24, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting bond.

George Ivan Osteen, 67, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 7 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Walker Payton Phillips, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Nancy Jennings Price, 65, of Austin was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Evaristo Robles, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO for surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order and surety surrender-false statement. No bond or release information was available.

Maria DeJesus Sanchez, 35, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Deidra Evette Smith, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Lee Smith, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Stevie Jo Stembridge, 52, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on charges of contempt of court and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kyley Denton Wills, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.