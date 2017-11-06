Burnet police looking for tattooed car burglary suspect 

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Investigators need the public’s help finding a suspect with potentially identifying tattoos who might be responsible for a rash of vehicle burglaries in Burnet and Llano counties.

The Burnet Police Department released a photo Nov. 6 of a suspect caught on surveillance at a Kingsland business.

“It was surveillance down in Kingsland (at a convenience store) where they used one of the stolen credit cards,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “There’s probably going to be a couple of suspects. That’s the only one we got on the video.”

Vehicle burglaries reported Oct. 30 launched the investigation in the city of Burnet.

“Llano County had several car burglaries a couple of nights later,” Nelson said.

Investigators on the trail of incident reports eventually uncovered the surveillance video from Oct. 31, which shows who they believe is one of the suspects. The man has distinctive tattoos.

“A lot of time, that will really single out the person because that tattoo usually helps to lead to the identity of the person,” the chief said. “That’s why we want people to really look at the tattoos.

“He looks like he’s in his early to mid-20s,” Nelson added. “He also could be connected to the other burglaries in Llano County.”

Some of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked and some had smashed windows.

Police remind residents to hide valuables and lock car doors.

To offer a tip to help identify the suspects, call the Burnet Police Department at (512) 756-6404. Tipsters can also contact the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

