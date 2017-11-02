Win against Bandera lands Llano in the playoffs

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — Despite earning a big 30-24 road win in Hondo last week, Llano High School head football coach Matt Green said the Yellow Jackets haven’t accomplished their primary goal: qualifying for the 2017 playoffs.

A District 13-4A Division II win against Bandera (2-6, 0-2) on Friday, Nov. 3, would change that and give the Jackets (4-5, 1-2) something Green wants before the team takes a district-ending bye Nov. 10: momentum.

The two teams square off at 7:30 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano. A victory puts Llano in the playoffs.

“Our kids understand we are in a must-win situation,” Green said. “We need to win that game and approach it as a playoff game. You have to approach this game as a must-win game. Our kids understand that.”

What makes the Bulldogs so dangerous is they have the chance to make the playoffs if they can beat Llano then Navarro on Nov. 10.

“Bandera is truly playing for their playoff lives,” Green said. “They control their own destiny. Our kids fully believe they have to win. They had a bye before us. That’s always a big advantage. They’re going to play with nothing to lose. This is a playoff game for both teams.”

The Bulldogs use the spread defense and will have one or two tight ends with an emphasis on balancing running and throwing the football. Green said once Bandera sees what works best against an opponent during a game, they continue to do it until the defense stops it.

The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Chase Havely, who has completed 21 of 51 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions. Senior running back Wyatt Blair has 11 carries for 111 yards, and sophomore running back Tommy Cardenas has 11 carries for 103 yards. Senior receiver Alex Jannell has two receptions for 115 yards and two scores.

Defensively, look for Bandera to be in a 3-4 alignment and mix in man-on-man coverage and zone in the secondary.

Green said the Jacket receivers are bracing for man coverage.

The Jackets found themselves down to Hondo 21-7 late in the second quarter but began a drive that ended with a 20-yard field goal by Tyler Lindell to trim the deficit to 21-10 and give Llano some confidence headed into the locker room.

Green called that field goal a pivotal point of the contest.

“I really felt that provided some momentum,” he said.

The Owls built their lead on 70-yard kickoff return by Rick Moreno and a blocked punt that Cade Weynand returned 30 yards for another score.

The second half was all Llano as the Jackets scored 20 straight points for the win.

What impressed Green was the way his players competed in the third quarter when they scored two touchdowns. One of those scores was the result of a 98-yard drive that ended when junior running back Mason Brooks scored on a 10-yard run. Brooks also scored on the two-point run. Once that quarter ended, Hondo had the ball for a total of three plays.

“That is demoralizing when the offense has to stand on the sideline and the defense is getting worn out,” Green said.

Fly threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore receiver Aaron Brown had eight receptions for 117 yards and a score. Brooks had 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

“Hondo is a good team,” Green said. “You have to look at the quality of their opponents. They were a tough matchup.”

The coach said he doesn’t anticipate players will be unfocused when the game against Bandera begins, even with senior and parents being honored. In fact, he thinks it will help because none of the seniors want their last home game to be a loss.

“They’ve proven to me they’re all in on this season,” he said. “I’ve seen that this week from our kids.”

