On the road against Lampasas, Burnet still looking for first district win

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The Burnet High School football team is seeking its first District 13-4A Division I victory this season against a team with one of the best home-field advantages in the Highland Lakes.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 0-3) travel to face Lampasas (1-7, 0-3) on Friday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Badger Field, 190 E. Ave. B in Lampasas. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show.

The Badgers traditionally have played well at home, often beating teams that should win, at least on paper. Lampasas defeated China Spring 34-20 in 2014 and Brownwood 61-56 in 2013.

However, in the past three seasons, the Badgers have a 14-game losing streak in district play, including five consecutive losses to Burnet.

The last time Lampasas beat Burnet was in 2011 at Bulldog Field. The final score was 37-29.

Still, Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said his squad can’t overlook the Badgers.

“We think Lampasas will bring their absolute best,” he said. “We know we have to bring our absolute best.”

The Badgers, who use the spread offense, are led by freshman quarterback Ace Whitehead, who has completed 148 of 243 attempts for 1,840 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and has 58 carries for 61 yards and two scores.

“They have a legitimate young freshman quarterback in the Whitehead kid,” Jones said. “The quarterback is playing beyond his years. He can throw and make plays with his legs.”

Whitehead’s favorite targets are senior receivers Brandon Pierino, who has 47 receptions for 578 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ryan Fessler with 32 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Sean Williams has 171 rushes for 1,105 yards and eight scores.

What makes the ground game effective, Jones said, is the trust between Williams and the offensive linemen. Each know their assignments, and Williams hits the hole quickly and properly.

“They can pull and score points,” he said. “There might not be anyone physically impressive, but they can run around and physically get to the ball and make plays. I’m expecting it to be an all-out dog fight.”

Burnet sophomore quarterback Chandler Galban has completed 96 of 153 passes for 1,091 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Senior running back Ian Carter has 138 carries for 906 yards and four scores, and senior receiver Sterling Galban has 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Burnet enters this contest after a 59-7 loss to Liberty Hill on Oct. 27.

Jones said that while the Bulldogs moved the ball against the Panthers, they weren’t consistent enough to put points on the board. By the same token, he thought the Burnet defense battled but weren’t consistent enough to force several punts. Jones also noted the Panthers’ approach is to run to the line of scrimmage and get set up before the defense can get set, which is one advantage of the spread offense. When offenses run up to the line of scrimmage to get set, the defense can’t substitute in.

“It was a tough, physical matchup against that Slot-T offense they run so well,” Jones said. “They run it at an elite level.”

The top four teams in the district — Waco La Vega, China Spring, Gatesville, and Liberty Hill — have a combined 26-5 overall record that illustrates the depth and talent. All four are ranked in the top 12 of most Class 4A Division I polls.

Jones said the only other district that might be talked about more in Class 4A Division I is District 3 featuring Abilene Wylie, Big Spring, Brownwood, Snyder, and Stephenville. But the top four teams in the standings — Stephenville, Wylie, Snyder, and Brownwood — are a combined 18-12 overall.

When Liberty Hill played Brownwood, the Panthers won 70-49 and racked up 700 yards of total offense, Jones said.

The Bulldogs’ approach to each game hasn’t changed, the coach said, noting that staff members have been encouraging and upbeat with the players.

“We’re continuing to try to be mentally and physically tough,” he said. “This week is the toughest week of the season. If you let it, it can drag you down. You have to pick yourself up and go to work. That’s what champions do. You have to continue to challenge the kids to bring their best.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com